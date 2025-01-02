Xcel Energy’s Monticello plant receives approval to extend operations.

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Xcel Energy has received federal approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to extend the operations of its carbon-free Nuclear Generating Plant in Monticello.

The approval will enable the plant to operate through 2050, if the approval is also granted by state regulators.

The continued operation of the Monticello plant will ensure that nuclear energy plays a foundational role in Xcel Energy’s transition to 100% carbon-free electricity.

The plant’s license renewal comes as the result of a multi-year process, in which, the NRC conducted numerous inspections, audits, and reviews of the plant.

Xcel Energy plans to seek approval from state regulators to match the 20-year operating license extension at the federal level.

The company has already received approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to extend operations through 2040, and in the future will seek approval for the additional ten years.