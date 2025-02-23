Xcel Energy’s plan to advance carbon reductions with low costs is approved

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy’s plan to advance carbon reductions while continuing to deliver reliable energy at affordable prices was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

The company’s Upper Midwest Energy Plan includes significant new investments in battery energy systems, wind, and solar power, and a natural-gas-powered power plant while extending the lives of two carbon-free nuclear plants.

Under the approved plan, carbon emissions reductions from 2005 are expected to exceed 80% by 2030.

The plan will keep costs low for customers by unlocking federal tax credit savings for clean energy generation and energy storage.

Xcel Energy was the first electric provider in the U.S. to make a plan to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity and has committed to retiring all of its coal plants by 2030.