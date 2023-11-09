Year-round STC, AZA service returns in 2024

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Flights between St. Cloud and Phoenix/Mesa will be offered year-round again after a two-year hiatus.

St. Cloud Regional Airport announced Thursday that Allegiant Airlines will offer year-round flights again between STC and AZA to meet the increase in demand over the summer.

The past couple years, flights between the two destinations were not offered during the summer months. But now they will continue through the season on a twice weekly schedule running non-stop on Mondays and Fridays.