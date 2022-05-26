You Can Help Protect St. Cloud Area Waterways

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The city of St. Cloud’s Public Utilities Division has a timely reminder for the spring and summer seasons, and they’re asking for your help to keep the local waterways healthier.

You may not know this, but city storm drains flow directly to local rivers, wetlands and waterways. They’re not set up to filter water. You are asked to help protect waterways by reporting any known or suspected dumping into a storm drain.

There are ways to help. Pet owners should pick up pet waste, motor oil should not go down a storm drain, cooking oil and grease should are not allowed. It also helps to sweep-up yard waste and sediment from paved surfaces.

The city does have a way for residents to report any concerns to the St. Cloud’s stormwater division.