You Can Possibly Name a Snowplow in Central Minnesota

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation annual Name a Snowplow contest is returning for a third year, it back due to popular demand.

Each of the MnDOT districts will be choosing a snowplow name winner. St. Cloud falls into District Three.

This year’s contest has a few basic rules:

Each person may only submit one name.

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Any submissions including profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.

Past winners cannot submit again.

Mn-DOT is encouraging residents to come up with their most witty, unique, and Minnesota or winter themed snowplow name idea on their website.

Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

The submission deadline is midnight on Friday, Dec. 16.