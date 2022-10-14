You Can Still Register Online To Vote in November

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You have until October 18th to register to vote online for the general election on November 8th.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels is reminding residents that voter registration for the November General Election is also available online. The online application can be accessed at mnvotes.gov.

MN Sec of State Office

Voters can register or update their existing registration. Pre-registration for the November General is open until Tuesday. Voters who register on or before that date will have their names placed on the roster in their polling place for the General Election.

Minnesota also allows same day voter registration at polling places, but it requires specific documents to do so.