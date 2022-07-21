You Voted! There’s a New Name for the Bike Route from St. Cloud to Moorhead

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

We have a winner! The bike route from St. Cloud to Moorhead has a new name.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is revealing the name of Minnesota’s new 188-mile bike route, and it is “Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route.”

Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route source: MnDOT

“Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route” received 34 percent of the 3,655 votes cast in MnDOT’s pick a name contest. “Glacier Lakes Bicycle Route” came in a close second, with 33 percent of the votes cast.

The third place finisher was “MiddleSota Bicycle Route” with 21 percent of the votes cast. Towns and Fields Bicycle Route finished last.

The U.S. Bicycle Route System is a network of numbered cross-country routes. Currently there are more than 18,000 miles of U.S. Bicycle Routes in 31 states.