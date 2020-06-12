Youth March for George Floyd in St. Cloud Saturday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A St. Cloud community organizer and city council candidate is part of a group organizing a youth march to end systemic racism Saturday.

Buddy King says organizers are hosting the march in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer on Memorial Day. This is an opportunity for kids and parents to safely express themselves and join together.

The youth march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lake George fountains and will continue to Butler Park, one of the city of St Cloud’s newest parks near the Mississippi River. That park is in honor of Mary and John Butler, believed to be the first slaves brought to St. Cloud.

King stresses this is a peaceful movement for kids and families. They are requiring all marchers to wear masks and practice social distancing. Marchers can arrive prior to the start of the event.

King is running for an at-large seat in the city council race in St. Cloud.