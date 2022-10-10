Zebra Mussels Found in Buffalo Lake in Wright County

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the presence of the invasive species zebra mussels in Buffalo Lake last week.

Credit: MN DNR

The DNR was contacted by a lakeshore owner who observed zebra mussels and a search conducted found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road 35.

Earlier this year zebra mussels were discovered in nearby Lake Pulaski.

As of November 2021, the DNR confirmed that 270 lakes and wetlands are infested by zebra mussels. The DNR would also like to remind fisherman to clean, drain and dispose when they are done fishing at Minnesota lakes to stop the spread of the invasive species.