Zebra Mussels Found in Crooked Lake

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Crooked Lake, near Holmes City in Douglas County.

Credit: MN DNR

A resident near Crooked Lake called the Minnesota DNR after finding adult zebra mussels on some equipment that was being removed from the lake.

If you ever find any mussels and/or any other invasive species, contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

According to Minnesota law, people must: