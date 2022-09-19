Sep 19, 2022

Zebra Mussels Found in Crooked Lake

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Crooked Lake, near Holmes City in Douglas County.

Credit: MN DNR

A resident near Crooked Lake called the Minnesota DNR after finding adult zebra mussels on some equipment that was being removed from the lake.

If you ever find any mussels and/or any other invasive species, contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

According to Minnesota law, people must:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

