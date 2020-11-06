Zimmerman Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Friday in Elk River

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A motorcycle crash in Elk River took the life of a Zimmerman man on Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call just before 8 a.m. when 29-year-old Feodor Liubimov of Zimmerman was heading south on Highway 169 near 213th Ave.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and exited the highway to the east into the median ditch. Authorities pronounced Liubimov dead at the scene.