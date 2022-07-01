10 Pounds of Meth Seized in Elk River, Two People Arrested

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Elk River police and the Sherburne County’s Drug Task Force seized ten pounds of methamphetamine in a drug bust in late June.

Sheriff Joel Brott says two people have been arrested and made court appearances in Sherburne County District Court on Tuesday.

Investigators learned that a significant amount of meth had been mailed to an Elk River residence and that a woman had taken possession of the package.

While conducting surveillance investigators witnessed two men pull into the parking lot of the woman’s residence. One of those men went in and was seen leaving with the package.

He was pulled over in a traffic stop and 10 pounds of meth was recovered.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jessica M. Geraghty of Elk River and 24-year-old Ricardo Juaregui of Osseo are charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.