KVSC is a broadcast partner of Live on KEXP from Seattle



The show airs every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on 88.1FM.

Oct. 20 – Kassa Overall

Oct. 27 – Polyrhythmics

KEXP recorded more than 500 live on-air performances in their studios–and we’re sharing them with you!

We hope you get a chance to listen Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., we think you’ll love the Under the Needle: The KEXP Sessions too.