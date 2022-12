By Nyah Adams / News Director

The 10th annual tree lighting ceremony will happen at 5 p.m. on this Thursday, December 8th.

Mayor Dave Kleis says they will be welcoming guests to the River’s Edge Convention Center.

Organizers note you can stick around for music performed by the Minnesota Center Chorale and the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt.

The event is free and welcome to anyone wanting to attend.