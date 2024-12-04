16-year-old boy dies in single-car crash on Highway 71

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

LITTLE SAUK TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 16-year-old boy has died in a single-car crash on Highway 71.

Troopers say around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, the teen was driving northbound near 150th Street in Little Sauk Township when his car went off the road and struck a tree.

The roads were slippery with snow and ice at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Centracare Sauk Centre Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash or if alcohol was a factor.