St. Cloud Area Road Closures and Repairs Update

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City Engineers office in St. Cloud is busy with ongoing and new road repair and construction projects–here’s a few you should know about.

On May 20, Kilian Boulevard from University Drive to 9th Avenue will be closed due to spray patching. This project will take three to four days and the road will be open to traffic after 3:30 p.m. each day until complete.

On May 20, 40th Street South between County Road 136 and 21st Avenue South will be closed for one day due to street surface repairs.

Finally, on May 26, 33rd Street South from County Road 136 to 26th Avenue South will be closed until further notice and detours will be posted.

