2 dead in Maywood Twp. crash; Sheriff’s Office investigates

MAYWOOD TWP., Minn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Maywood Twp. over the weekend that killed two women.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a UTV and pickup truck crashed on Ronneby Road Northeast.

At the scene, deputies found the UTV engulfed in flames. Witnesses already pulled the two women inside the UTV from the burning wreckage; however, they were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries. Their names are being withheld pending identification by the medical examiner.

Witnesses say before the crash, the UTV was driving down the middle of the road “at highway speeds,” and deputies say evidence at the scene did show that the crash happened near the center.

The 57-year-old driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries from the crash and his efforts to help the women. Deputies did not find any signs of impairment from him at the scene.

**UPDATE** 04/15/24 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the two women who died in the crash.

They are the driver of the UTV, 44-year-old Jamie Jendro of Princeton, and her passenger, 34-year-old Lindsay Karsky of Oak Park.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash with the assistance

of the Minnesota State Patrol.