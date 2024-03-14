2024 Presidential Primary results reviewed, certified in Minn.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon along with the State Canvassing Board reviewed and certified the results of the 2024 Presidential Primary earlier this week.

On Tuesday, they certified the winners for each of the three political parties: Donald J. Trump for Republican, Joseph R. Biden for Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Krystal Gabel for Legal Marijuana Now.

Just under 586,000 Minnesotans cast their ballot in the 2024 Presidential Nomination Primary, including the almost 104,600 absentee and mail-in ballots. That’s an 8% decrease from 2020.

Before 2020, major political parties nominated presidential candidates at party caucuses with the exception of 1992, 1956, 1952 and 1916.

Sec. Simon says that despite the decrease in primary voter turnout, he expects “Minnesotans will continue to lead the nation in voter turnout this Nov., just like we did in the last presidential election.”