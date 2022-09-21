$3.4-Million St. Cloud Bridge Project Seeing Lane Changes as Crews Wrap Up

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The southwest St. Cloud bridge project is wrapping up in mid-October and officials want the public to know the following.

Credit: MnDOT

As the $3.4-million project wraps up, the Minnesota Department of transportation says drivers should be aware of a lane change. Traffic will now move to the westbound side of the newly resurfaced road on Thursday, September 22nd.

Officials says there are a few things drivers should know about the active work zone:

The zone remains one lane, head-to-head traffic, 24/7.

Expect a reduced speed limit of 60 miles per hour, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays at busy times.

Plan accordingly, use alternate routes or travel at off-peak hours, especially on weekends.

Do the zipper merge and use both lanes until merge, then take turns to ensure traffic flows through the work zone.

For more information about the project, visit the MnDOT website.