Sep 21, 2022
$3.4-Million St. Cloud Bridge Project Seeing Lane Changes as Crews Wrap Up
By Nyah Adams / News Director
The southwest St. Cloud bridge project is wrapping up in mid-October and officials want the public to know the following.
As the $3.4-million project wraps up, the Minnesota Department of transportation says drivers should be aware of a lane change. Traffic will now move to the westbound side of the newly resurfaced road on Thursday, September 22nd.
Officials says there are a few things drivers should know about the active work zone:
- The zone remains one lane, head-to-head traffic, 24/7.
- Expect a reduced speed limit of 60 miles per hour, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays at busy times.
- Plan accordingly, use alternate routes or travel at off-peak hours, especially on weekends.
- Do the zipper merge and use both lanes until merge, then take turns to ensure traffic flows through the work zone.
For more information about the project, visit the MnDOT website.