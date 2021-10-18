36-Year Old St. Cloud Man Arrested in S.W.A.T Search Warrant

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

On Thursday, October 14 before 3 p.m. St Cloud S.W.A.T and Community Response Team executed a search warrant on the 100th block of 14th Ave S.

During the search warrant officers say they arrested 36-year old Roberto Antwan Williams on charges of 1st degree robbery in Benton County and violations of a conditional release.

He was wanted for outstanding warrants from Stearns County in relation to 2-counts of felony firearm possession and negligent storage of a firearm.

Willams was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he awaits trial. Nobody was injured during this arrest.