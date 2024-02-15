40 students compete in Regional Spelling Bee to advance to National Spelling Bee

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Forty students from grades five through eight across Central Minn. competed for the opportunity to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Hosted by Resource Training & Solutions, the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee happened Tuesday at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

This year, thanks to the collaborative effort of the nine Minnesota Service Cooperatives, the top speller from each region advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 26.

After 11 rounds and 156 words, the top speller from Central Minnesota is Leyla Jacobson, a 7th grader from St. Cloud Area Schools. Leyla will now represent Central Minnesota at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Zackary Heinen, a 7th grader from Eden Valley-Watkins School District, took second place. And 7th grader Eli Wood from Sartell-St. Stephen School District claimed third place.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place in Maryland from May 28-30.