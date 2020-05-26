5th Avenue South Closed for Cleaning of Press Bar Rubble

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City Engineers office in St. Cloud is busy with ongoing and new road repair and construction projects–here’s a few you should know about.

Beginning Wednesday, May 27, 5th Avenue South between 1st Street South and St. Germain Street West will be closed through Friday. City Engineers will start to clean up the rubble due to the Press Bar fire, in hopes of opening it up for residents and drivers soon.

8th Street North and Veterans Drive between 23rd and 26th Avenue North will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction until Thursday because of utility work in the area.