8-year-old boy dies in Highway 169 crash

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A family is mourning the loss of their 8-year-old boy after he was killed in a two-car crash.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 169 and 225th Avenue Northwest near the Elk River Landfill.

State Troopers say 43-year-old Erin Cooney of Elk River attempted to cross Highway 169 when she crashed into 38-year-old Ryan Mcgrath of New Hope heading north.

Joseph Fisher, the 8-year-old passenger in Cooney’s car, died at the scene.

Cooney and Mcgrath suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.