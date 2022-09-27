National Suicide Prevention Hotline Has New Phone Number; 988

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a new phone number, 988, and updated services all over the United States.

The Lifeline’s network has been in operation since 2005 and has over 200 crisis centers nationally. Studies show that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed and less overwhelmed after speaking with one of their counselor.

When someone calls 988, a Lifeline counselor will pick up and help the person find resources near them. You can also text 988 and counselors will have you complete a survey to learn more about your situation.

In Central Minnesota, there is another number for people going through a mental health crisis. That number is 1-800-635-8008 for Stearns County.

There is also an online service that people can visit for help.