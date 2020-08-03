Bridge and Highway Work Means Road Closure for Stearns County Drivers

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

An $868,000 project starting Monday August 17th will provide a new double box culvert and improved drainage to many in the area.

To do this, Highway 28 will close five miles between the northwest junction of Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre through September 18.

A detour will be put in for traffic using Stearns County Road 183, County Road 184, County Road 72/Beltline Road, 12th Street and Highway 71 and then back to Highway 28 in Sauk Centre.

Detour Route

The bridge between 435th Avenue/County Road 18 and 425th Avenue will be fully closed.

Local traffic on the east and west side of the road work will be allowed on the Highway.

Make sure to watch out for workers and to not speed in work zones.