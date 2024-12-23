A car and two semis crash, killing one

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

CLEARWATER TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says one man has died in a crash on I-94 in Clearwater, involving two semi trucks.

Troopers say around 11 p.m. on Thursday December 19, 2024, a semi was driving eastbound on I-94 when it jackknifed into the center median cables.

Sixty-one-year-old Thomas Pearson of Monticello collided with the trailer of the semi, and then a second semi collided with the first, causing Pearson’s car to roll.

First responders pronounced Pearson dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two semis, 29-year-old Kalifabdulahi Yusuf and 41-year-old Ivane Tsereteli, didn’t sustain any injuries and are OK.

The crash remains under investigation.