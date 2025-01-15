Abdi’s 17 Leads Tigers Over Spartans.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On January 14, 2025, the St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys basketball team earned their second win in a row. Moulid Abdi led the Tigers with 17 points in the 60-56 win over the Rocori Spartans. The Tigers came out firing as Elijah Johnson made three 3-pointers in the first 5 minutes. The Spartans did not go down easy and soon slimmed their deficit down to 2. The Spartans controlled the early part of the Second half, but with 5 minutes remaining, Moulid Abdi hit a big three-pointer. The Tigers gained momentum and soon went on to take a 60-56 win over the Rocori Spartans.

Next Up: St. Cloud Tech heads to Fergus Falls to take on the Otters at 7:15 on Friday, January 17th.

Photo Credit: Tech HS Activities.