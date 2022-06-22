Absentee Voting for Primary in Stearns County Begins Friday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Absentee voting for the August Primary Election begins Friday and there are options for residents of Stearns County on how to vote, including a new location to cast your vote.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the new location is St. Cloud’s new City Hall located on 7th Street South. Per the state of Minnesota statutes voting is open for 46 days prior to the Primary Election.

MN Secretary of State image

The other absentee voting location is the Stearns County Service Center Election Office in Waite Park. Schriefels notes that the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud is no longer a voting location option.

You can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office and an application will be mailed or faxed.

Ballots will be mailed with instructions on how to complete the process and return it to the Stearns County Election Office. Contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at 320-656-3920 or email elections@co.stearns.mn.uswith questions.