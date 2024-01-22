Jan 22, 2024
Absentee voting underway for March 5 Presidential Primary
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Absentee voting for the Presidential Nomination Primary is officially underway.
Minnesotans can cast their absentee vote as soon as 46 days before election day thanks to Minnesota’s no-excuse law.
All absentee and mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day Tuesday, March 5 to count.
To request a ballot from home, find your local election office and polling place or view a sample ballot, head to mnvotes.gov.