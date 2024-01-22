Absentee voting underway for March 5 Presidential Primary

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Absentee voting for the Presidential Nomination Primary is officially underway.

Minnesotans can cast their absentee vote as soon as 46 days before election day thanks to Minnesota’s no-excuse law.

All absentee and mail ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day Tuesday, March 5 to count.

To request a ballot from home, find your local election office and polling place or view a sample ballot, head to mnvotes.gov.