AG Ellison asks Minnesotans to share social media effects on young people

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that his office is asking Minnesotans to share their stories about the negative effects social media has on children and teens.

Attorney General Ellison says, “It’s my job to protect Minnesotans, and right now I am deeply concerned that social media companies are preying on children and teenagers.”

Minnesotans are encouraged to share how social media is affecting the physical and mental health of young people to ag.state.mn.us/social-media.