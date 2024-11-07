Alcohol likely a factor in single car crash in Brockway Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BROCKWAY TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is likely a factor in a late-night single-car crash with injuries.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 38-year-old Angela Schaefer of St. Stephen was driving northbound on 115th Avenue in Brockway Township when she swerved to avoid a deer and ran a stop sign at the T-intersection of County Road 17.

She continued traveling northbound on County Road 17 when her car collided with a tree.

Schaefer was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.