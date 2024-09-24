Alcohol likely a factor in Stearns County crash that killed Indiana man, troopers say

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MUNSON TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol likely caused the car crash that killed an Indiana man in Stearns County.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd, troopers say the 36-year-old Indiana man was heading northbound on Highway 22 in Munson Township when his pickup went off the road near Edgeton Road, rolled, and landed on its roof which was partially submerged in water.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.