Ambulance Crash with Injuries in St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Early Sunday morning a Mayo Clinic Ambulance collided with a car at 9th Ave. and University Ave.

The ambulance containing a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old female was travelling North on 9th Ave. responding to a call. En route to the call, with sirens and lights blaring, they collided with a car travelling East on University Ave.

The exact names, times and other information is still unknown to the public. The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

What is known: The car contained 4 passengers. The driver, a 25 year old male had life threatening injuries. The 3 passengers, a 23 year old female, 20 year old female and a 25 year old female, all sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The ambulance driver and passenger were taken to St. Cloud Hospital via Mayo Clinic Ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.