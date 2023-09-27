America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) launching new innovation and workforce development center for manufacturing at SCSU

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud State University is one of two Minnesota schools to offer manufacturing training across the state.

As part of the America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) program, St. Cloud State and the University of St. Thomas were chosen as a new machine tool workforce development center.

St. Cloud State will provide eligible students free hands-on, in-person training in a mobile semi-trailer to reach rural Minnesota communities.

ACE plans to begin training teachers this fall.

And: The trailer is expected to start visiting qualifying schools and companies by spring 2024.