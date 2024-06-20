Annandale woman dies in crash near South Haven

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SOUTHSIDE TWP., Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near South Haven.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, June 20, deputies responded to a cornfield in Southside Twp. to find an SUV with the driver, 59-year-old Julie Hahn from Annandale, dead inside.

Preliminary investigation found Hahn was heading eastbound on 90th Street Northwest when she drove off the roadway and into the ditch. They say her SUV then struck a road sign, a road approach and may have rolled over before stopping in the cornfield.

Deputies say it did not appear Hahan was wearing a seatbelt.