Annual Festival of Trees event opens December 3

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY, Minn. — The Wright County Historical Society will host their 18th Annual Festival of Trees in December.

The event, named the “officially unofficial largest indoor holiday tree event in Minnesota” is free.

This year’s theme is “Traditions” and will include more than 80 decorated trees, a Santa letter-writing station, a photo station, a scavenger hunt, and free weekly drawings. There will also be an online auction and Saturday events.

The festival will be held from December 3, 2024, to January 4, 2025.

Hours include Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.