Arrest Made In Relation to LeSauk Township Shooting

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in Morrison County on June 3, in relation to a shooting in LeSauk Township on May 25.

The warrant had been issued for 34-year-old Trenell Earl Rogers of St. Cloud.

Around 11 a.m. Rogers was located at an address in Morrison County where he was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Rogers is being held on charges of 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.