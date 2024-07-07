Attempted traffic stop of stolen pickup results in four car crash with injuries in Becker

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. — An attempted traffic stop on a stolen pickup resulted in a four car crash that injured three people, one of which severely, in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was trying to stop a pickup recently reported stolen from the City of St. Cloud.

The driver, 21-year-old Bradley Alfred of Montrose, failed to stop for the deputies and led them to the City of Becker.

Troopers say it was in Becker where Alfred drove into the intersection of Highway 10 from Liberty Lane and crashed into one car heading eastbound and another heading westbound.

From there, Alfred ran off the road into the Speedway parking lot where he crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the eastbound car, 36-year-old Christopher Vyskocil of Becker, is currently in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Alfred and the driver of the westbound car received minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.