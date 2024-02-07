Attorney Gen. Ellison secures low-cost Eli Lilly insulin for Minnesotans

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney Gen. Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that he reached a settlement with an insulin manufacturer for the next five years.

The settlement with Eli Lilly will provide insulin products for $35 a month to all Minnesotans with or without insurance.

Eli Lilly will also donate enough free insulin to satisfy the needs of 15 clinics serving the neediest Minnesotans for the same period of five years.

The five-year period of $35 Eli Lilly insulin products began Tuesday.

To be eligible, you must reside in Minn. and not be enrolled in a government health care program.

Those eligible should visit MNinsulin35.org to learn how to get the low-cost insulin products.