Attorney General Ellison sues High Light Vapes and investigates Loon

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Attorney General Ellison announced his office had filed a lawsuit against High Light Vapes and launched an investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer, Loon.

The lawsuit against High Light Vapes is for violating state laws against deceptive tobacco marketing, marketing vapes to children, and consumer fraud.

High Light Vapes is known for its e-cigarettes, which are made to look like highlighters, and come in a variety of “fruity, minty, or dessert flavors.”

Attorney General Ellison alleges that the company has violated a state law prohibiting the advertising, sale, or distribution of e-cigarettes that imitate school supplies or are depicted as imitating snacks or beverages that are frequently bought by minors.

The Attorney General’s office is also investigating the e-cigarette manufacturer, Loon.

A civil investigative demand was served as part of the investigation, which requires the company to produce documents and answer questions under oath.

“I will not allow any corporation to illegally manufacture, market, and sell dangerous and addictive e-cigarette products to Minnesota youth,” said Attorney General Ellison.