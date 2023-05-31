ATV Riders Can Explore Minn. Trails for Free

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Riders with an ATV registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11.

This is the 10th year that Minn. is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails

The fee for Minnesotans is $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails.

Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually.

The no-registration riding weekend is a way to get riders to try the trails and consider registering their ATVs to ride the trails regularly.