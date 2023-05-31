May 31, 2023
ATV Riders Can Explore Minn. Trails for Free
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Riders with an ATV registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11.
This is the 10th year that Minn. is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails
The fee for Minnesotans is $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails.
Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually.
The no-registration riding weekend is a way to get riders to try the trails and consider registering their ATVs to ride the trails regularly.