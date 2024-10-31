Avon man is in the hospital after bull attack

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

HOLDING TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after being attacked by a bull.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man was injured by a bull and was still in the pen.

Upon arrival, deputies found 45-year-old Keith Woitalla of Avon, laying in the cattle pen. The bull had been secluded in a separate pen.

Deputies and Holdingford Rescue rendered aid until Woitalla was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.