Avon man sentenced to 9+ years in prison for fatal Aug. 2023 crash on Hwy. 10

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — An Avon man has learned his fate for causing a fatal crash in Aug. 2023 near Clear Lake.

The Sherburne County Attorney’s Office sentenced 24-year-old Hunter Buckentine on Thursday, Oct. 24, to nearly ten years in prison.

Buckentine previously pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for the high-speed crash on U.S. Highway 10 that killed one and seriously hurt another.

Buckentine had been at a bar in Becker before he got behind the wheel during the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2023. Shortly before crashing into the back of another car that killed 34-year-old Jordan Kramer of Clarissa, Buckentine used his phone to take a Snapchat of his vehicle’s speedometer showing 150 mph with the caption “a new record.”

Crash reconstruction estimated Buckentine was traveling 133 mph when he rear-ended the other car.