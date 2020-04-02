Avon Man’s Life Saved By Co-Workers

Co-workers helped save a man’s life with live-saving measures Wednesday afternoon in St. Augusta.

At about 12:41 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a worker who was thrown from a forklift, hit his head on the floor and was not breathing. Fellow coworkers then began CPR.

Fifty-three-year-old Mark Lieser, of Avon received medical attention from deputies when they arrived and began breathing. Lieser was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for further evaluation. Lieser was alert and able to talk to medical staff.

Investigations revealed Lieser was operating a standing style forklift, which had the forks in a lifted position. The forks hit the wall above the garage door, causing him to fall.