Badgers Beat Huskies 5-2.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / Madison, Wis.

-The St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey team was defeated 5-2 by the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Four badgers finished with two points and 5 different players scored goals. Ally Qually and Emma Gentry scored goals for St. Cloud State.

The Badgers started the game off firing and Laney Potter scored their first goal just 46 seconds into the game.

Less than two minutes later, the Huskies tied the game up when Emma Gentry sent a shot in from the blue-line that Ally Qually tipped over the goalie and into the net.

26 seconds later, Casey O’Brien found the back of the net to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead which they took into the intermission.

The Badgers took control early in the second period using their speed and skill to force turnovers. Just over two minutes into the period, St. Cloud’s Breja Parent received a penalty for cross checking. Dayle Ross was then called for tripping and the Badgers would play 5 on 3. It wasn’t long before Laila Edwards scored on the power play, extending the Badgers lead. St. Cloud State killed off the remaining 5 on 4 power play but shortly after Cassie Hall scored Wisconsin’s second goal of the period.

Both teams came out firing in the third period and the Badgers soon took control.

St. Cloud State soon went on the power play and pulled their goalie to get a 6 on 4 advantage. The Badgers used their speed to force more turnovers and cause problems for the Huskies. Even when the Huskies pulled their goalie to play 6 on 4, Wisconsin still held the Huskies back. Soon after, St. Cloud State went on the powerplay once again and pulled their goalie for a 6 on 4 advantage once again. However, the Badgers scored an empty net goal to give them a 5-1 lead. Grace Wolf later found the back of the net with a shot from the blue line but it was too little too late. The Wisconsin Badgers moved on to a 5-2 win.

Next up the Huskies will face off against the Badgers tomorrow at 4:00 PM in Madison Wisconsin. You can catch the game live on 97.5 RadioX with Carl Goenner and Sam Roering on the call.