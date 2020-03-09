BCA Death Investigation in St. Cloud

Three St. Cloud Police Department officers are on administrative leave after a man died during an arrest on March 4th.

The Midwest medical examiner’s office identified the deceased man as 41-year-old David John Beckes of St. Cloud.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call last Wednesday of an assault in progress. The victim reported that she was being assaulted and choked by Beckes. Prior to the attack, the victim said that Beckes became unresponsive and appeared to have a seizure.

When officers arrived, Beckes did not comply with officers and resisted arrest and at one point, two of the officers deployed their tasers. Following the arrest, Beckes became unresponsive and was taken by Mayo ambulance to St. Cloud hospital where he later died.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is actively investigating the incident.