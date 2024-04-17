Warriors Down Crush 10-6.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On April 17 2024, the St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team suffered a 6-10 loss to the Brainerd Warriors. Brainerd got out to a quick start as Gaje Germanson found the back of the net shortly after the game began. St. Cloud then scored early in the second quarter, but Brainerd soon answered. Gaje Germanson then added one more goal but St. Clouds Braeden Dahnke answered to make the score 3-2 going into half time.

The Crush came out of half time with a renewed sense of urgency and Griffen Ward scored back to back goals to give them the 4-3 lead. The Warriors then scored 5 more goals in the 3rd quarter. St. Cloud scored back to back goals once again in the 4th quarter but the late surge was shut down. The Warriors scored two more times with Gaje Germanson earning a hat trick and defeating St. Cloud 10-6.

Photo Credit: St. Cloud Tech Activities Dept.