BCA investigating officer involved shooting that killed one in St. Michael

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA is investigating an officer involved shooting during a traffic stop that killed one person in Wright County.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on Ivory Avenue Northeast in St. Michael.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver stepped out of the car with a weapon and confronted the deputy while refusing to comply with his commands, which led him to shoot the driver.

Deputies immediately began first aid on the driver until paramedics arrived; however, the driver ultimately died at the scene.

The deputy who shot and killed the driver is currently on administrative leave, the standard operating procedure in an officer involved shooting.