Becker man dies in alcohol involved motorcycle crash

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the motorcycle crash that killed a Becker man in Hennepin County.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 58-year-old Garrett Dawson of Becker was riding on Highway 12 in Minnetonka with his 58-year-old passenger from Buffalo.

Troopers say the two were traveling westbound from Carlson Parkway when they hit a concrete curb and were ejected.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

First responders pronounced Dawson dead at the scene.

His passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health Clinic for treatment.