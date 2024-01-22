Belgrade woman dies in Stearns County crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CROW LAKE TWP., Minn. — A Belgrade woman is dead after a crash in Stearns County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 55 in Crow Lake Twp.

Troopers say 41-year-old Cassie Mithaugen from Belgrade was driving west on Highway 55 when her car and an eastbound SUV driven by 52-year-old Chad Seitz of Anoka crashed.

Road conditions were wet at the time.

Seitz suffered minor injuries from the crash. Mithaugen was pronounced dead at the scene.